The Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) host a Big Ten battle against the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

Nebraska ranks 13th-worst in scoring offense (18.7 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 26th with 19.3 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Purdue is accumulating 23 points per game (101st-ranked). It ranks 100th in the FBS on defense (29.9 points allowed per game).

Nebraska vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Nebraska vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Nebraska Purdue 328.9 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.7 (94th) 313.6 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.4 (75th) 195.1 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.6 (90th) 133.7 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.1 (62nd) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg leads Nebraska with 716 yards (102.3 ypg) on 58-of-113 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 424 rushing yards on 85 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Anthony Grant has collected 302 yards on 70 carries, scoring three times.

Billy Kemp IV's leads his squad with 216 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 37 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has caught eight passes while averaging 25.1 yards per game.

Thomas Fidone II has a total of 175 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has thrown for 1,617 yards on 60.6% passing while collecting seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 478 yards, or 68.3 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has piled up 50 carries and totaled 296 yards with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks has collected 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 418 (59.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 60 times and has five touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has caught 25 passes and compiled 329 receiving yards (47 per game).

TJ Sheffield's 37 targets have resulted in 26 receptions for 308 yards and one touchdown.

