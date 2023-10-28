In the contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Fighting Irish to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-20.5) Over (45.5) Notre Dame 39, Pittsburgh 11

Week 9 Predictions

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Fighting Irish a 93.3% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Fighting Irish are 5-2-1 this year.

Notre Dame has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

The Fighting Irish have played eight games this season and four of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 45.5 points, 7.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Notre Dame contests.

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers based on the moneyline is 11.1%.

The Panthers have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

The Panthers have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Pittsburgh games this year have averaged a total of 45.0 points, 0.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

Fighting Irish vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 35.9 16.4 39.8 14.3 28.7 23.7 Pittsburgh 24.6 24.6 32.0 24.0 14.7 25.3

