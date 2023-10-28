Our projection model predicts the Ole Miss Rebels will take down the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, October 28 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-24.5) Under (62.5) Ole Miss 46, Vanderbilt 15

Week 9 SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rebels a 98.0% chance to win.

The Rebels have covered the spread four times in six games.

Ole Miss has had two games (out of six) hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 62.5 points, 1.8 more than the average point total for Ole Miss games this season.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Commodores based on the moneyline is 6.7%.

The Commodores are 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Commodores' eight games with a set total.

The average over/under for Vanderbilt games this season is 8.4 less points than the point total of 62.5 for this outing.

Rebels vs. Commodores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 39.7 23.4 50.8 24.8 25 21.7 Vanderbilt 27.8 34.4 30.2 32.2 23.7 38

