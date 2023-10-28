The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in an SEC battle.

Ole Miss sports the 54th-ranked defense this year (23.4 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking ninth-best with 39.7 points per game. Vanderbilt ranks 98th in total yards per game (348.5), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 14th-worst in the FBS with 437.5 total yards allowed per contest.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

Ole Miss Vanderbilt 480.1 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.5 (82nd) 372.1 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.5 (128th) 189.0 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.3 (129th) 291.1 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.3 (41st) 5 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (115th) 11 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 1,840 yards, completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 346 yards (49.4 ypg) on 77 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinshon Judkins, has carried the ball 129 times for 567 yards (81.0 per game), scoring seven times.

Jordan Watkins' team-leading 536 yards as a receiver have come on 36 receptions (out of 48 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tre Harris has caught 21 passes while averaging 67.0 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Dayton Wade's 28 receptions are good enough for 402 yards and two touchdowns.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has thrown for 1,251 yards (156.4 ypg) while completing 53.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Patrick Smith, has carried the ball 63 times for 257 yards (32.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sedrick Alexander has racked up 224 yards (on 58 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Will Sheppard paces his squad with 574 receiving yards on 36 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has 31 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 365 yards (45.6 yards per game) this year.

London Humphreys' 31 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 350 yards and four touchdowns.

