Oddsmakers heavily favor the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State is favored by 17 points. The over/under is set at 54.5.

Appalachian State is averaging 32.4 points per game on offense (40th in the FBS), and ranks 100th on defense with 29.9 points allowed per game. Southern Miss has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks 25th-worst in total yards per game (326.4) and 22nd-worst in total yards surrendered per game (417.1).

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Boone, North Carolina

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Appalachian State vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -17 -110 -110 54.5 -115 -105 -900 +575

Southern Miss Recent Performance

The Golden Eagles are struggling of late on both sides of the ball -- accumulating 311.7 yards per game in their past three games (-88-worst in college football), and allowing 467.0 per game (ninth-worst).

In their past three games, the Golden Eagles are putting up 17.3 points per game (-74-worst in college football), and giving up 40.7 per game (-117-worst).

In its past three games, Southern Miss has thrown for 162.3 yards per game (-75-worst in the country), and conceded 264.3 in the air (-76-worst).

In their past three games, the Golden Eagles have run for 149.3 yards per game (eighth-worst in college football), and given up 202.7 on the ground (-88-worst).

The Golden Eagles have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

Southern Miss has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Week 9 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss is winless against the spread so far this season (0-6-0).

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in four of Southern Miss' six games with a set total.

Southern Miss has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Southern Miss has not won as an underdog of +575 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles leads Southern Miss with 1,259 yards on 109-of-207 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. has run for 434 yards on 115 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Rodrigues Clark has collected 369 yards (on 55 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston leads his squad with 334 receiving yards on 21 catches with three touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has 24 receptions (on 41 targets) for a total of 331 yards (47.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tiaquelin Mims' 29 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 213 yards and one touchdown.

Jalil Clemons has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 6.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Southern Miss' top-tackler, Jay Stanley, has 29 tackles and two interceptions this year.

MJ Daniels leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting six tackles and two passes defended.

