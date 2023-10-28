Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the UCF Knights and West Virginia Mountaineers go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Knights. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UCF vs. West Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (+7) Under (60) UCF 30, West Virginia 29

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The Knights have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Knights are 3-4-0 this season.

UCF has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

There have been five Knights games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 60 points, 1.8 more than the average point total for UCF games this season.

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Mountaineers based on the moneyline is 30.8%.

The Mountaineers' ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

In games they have played as at least 7-point underdogs this season, the Mountaineers are 1-1 against the spread.

Mountaineers games have gone over the point total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The average point total for the West Virginia this season is 8.7 points lower than this game's over/under.

Knights vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 34.1 28.3 46.3 18.7 25 35.5 West Virginia 29.3 26.3 31.8 21 26 33.3

