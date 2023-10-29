Will Alvin Kamara Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Alvin Kamara did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Kamara's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Alvin Kamara and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kamara has season stats which include 261 rushing yards on 69 carries (3.8 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 35 receptions on 39 targets for 177 yards.
Keep an eye on Kamara's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Alvin Kamara Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Saints have one other running back on the injury list this week:
- Kendre Miller (FP/shoulder): 24 Rush Att; 73 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 7 Rec; 71 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Cole Turner
- Click Here for Ty Montgomery
- Click Here for Trevor Lawrence
- Click Here for Austin Ekeler
- Click Here for David Njoku
Saints vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Kamara 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|69
|261
|1
|3.8
|39
|35
|177
|0
Kamara Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|11
|51
|0
|13
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|22
|80
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|19
|68
|0
|7
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|17
|62
|0
|12
|91
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.