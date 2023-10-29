The New Orleans Saints (3-4) and Indianapolis Colts (3-4) are set to meet at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 29, which means that Derek Carr and Gardner Minshew will be leading the way for the respective sides. Below, we dissect both signal callers, highlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Saints vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Carr this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Derek Carr vs. Gardner Minshew Matchup

Derek Carr 2023 Stats Gardner Minshew 7 Games Played 6 63.9% Completion % 65.2% 1,600 (228.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,187 (197.8) 6 Touchdowns 5 4 Interceptions 4 21 (3.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 37 (6.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Derek Carr Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 235.5 yards

: Over/Under 235.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Colts Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Colts are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, allowing 27.3 points per game (25th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Indianapolis is 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,628) and seventh in passing TDs allowed (seven).

Against the run, the Colts rank 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (831) and 31st in rushing TDs allowed (12).

On defense, Indianapolis is eighth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 35.6%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 23rd (61.9%).

Who comes out on top when the Saints and the Colts square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Gardner Minshew Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 218.5 yards

: Over/Under 218.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Saints Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Colts rank 31st in the league with 27.3 points allowed per contest, and they rank 25th in total yards allowed with 351.3 given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis is 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,628) and seventh in passing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Against the run, the Colts have surrendered 831 rushing yards this year, ranking 22nd in the league. In terms of rushing TDs allowed, they rank 31st in the NFL with 12.

On defense, Indianapolis is 23rd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (61.9%) and eighth in third-down percentage allowed (35.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.