Will Michael Thomas Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Take a look at Michael Thomas' stats on this page.
Rep Michael Thomas and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thomas' season stats include 371 yards on 34 receptions (10.9 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 54 times.
Keep an eye on Thomas' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Michael Thomas Injury Status: Questionable
- Reported Injury: Illness
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Saints this week:
- Jimmy Graham (questionable/illness): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Juwan Johnson (LP/calf): 7 Rec; 61 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for David Njoku
- Click Here for Daniel Jones
- Click Here for Kyler Murray
- Click Here for Brevin Jordan
- Click Here for Tylan Wallace
Saints vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Thomas 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|54
|34
|371
|69
|1
|10.9
Thomas Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|8
|5
|61
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|9
|7
|55
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|9
|6
|50
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|6
|4
|53
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|7
|4
|65
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|8
|5
|45
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|7
|3
|42
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.