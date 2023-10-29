Best Bets, Odds for the Saints vs. Colts Game – Week 8
The New Orleans Saints (3-4) go on the road to match up against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Saints vs. Colts? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When is Saints vs. Colts?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Colts in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Saints favored and the difference between the two is 11 points.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 56.5%.
- The Saints have put together a 2-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).
- New Orleans has gone 2-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (40%).
- This season, the Colts have won two out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
- Indianapolis has entered five games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.
Who will win? The Saints or Colts? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+2)
- The Saints have put together a record of 1-5-1 against the spread this season.
- New Orleans has not covered the spread when they are at least 2-point favorites (0-4-1).
- The Colts have covered the spread four times this year (4-3-0).
- In games this season when an underdog by 2 points or more, Indianapolis has gone 3-2 against the spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Saints vs. Colts matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43.5)
- Between them, these two teams average 0.9 more points per game (44.4) than this game's over/under (43.5).
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.9 more points per game (45.4) than this game's total of 43.5 points.
- Out of the Saints' seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
- Colts games have gone over the point total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Derek Carr Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|7
|228.6
|6
|3.0
|0
Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|197.8
|5
|6.2
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.