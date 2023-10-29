The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) are listed as only 1-point underdogs against the New Orleans Saints (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023. A point total of 43.5 has been set for this game.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Saints can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Colts. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Colts as they prepare for this matchup against the Saints.

Saints vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Indianapolis Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-1) 43.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-1) 43.5 -116 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

New Orleans vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: FOX

Saints vs. Colts Betting Insights

New Orleans is 1-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-5-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.

In New Orleans' seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 4-3-0 this season.

As 1-point underdogs or greater, the Colts are 4-3 against the spread.

Indianapolis has played seven games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Derek Carr 236.5 (-115) 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-125) - - - Taysom Hill - - 10.5 (-115) - - - Alvin Kamara - - 53.5 (-111) - 34.5 (-115) - Chris Olave - - - - 58.5 (-118) - Rashid Shaheed - - - - 32.5 (-115) - Michael Thomas - - - - 52.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

