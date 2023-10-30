CJ McCollum NBA Player Preview vs. the Warriors - October 30
CJ McCollum plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates face off versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
In this article, we break down McCollum's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
- Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-102)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)
- Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+120)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+102)
Looking to bet on one or more of McCollum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Allowing 117.1 points per game last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- In terms of rebounds, the Warriors were 15th in the league last season, giving up 43.3 per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Warriors were ranked 15th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 25.7 per game.
- On defense, the Warriors conceded 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the NBA.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
CJ McCollum vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/28/2023
|38
|15
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3/3/2023
|40
|25
|6
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11/21/2022
|22
|15
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|11/4/2022
|34
|20
|8
|5
|3
|0
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.