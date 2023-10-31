Will Alexander Carrier Score a Goal Against the Canucks on October 31?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Alexander Carrier going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- Carrier is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
- Carrier has picked up one assist on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 19 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
