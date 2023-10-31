Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marshall County, Mississippi has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holly Springs High School at Ripley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 31
- Location: Ripley, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.