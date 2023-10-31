The Toledo Rockets (7-1) will square off against the Buffalo Bulls (3-5) in MAC action on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl. The Bulls are currently heavy, 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Buffalo matchup.

Toledo vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Toledo vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Toledo has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 15.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Buffalo has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Toledo & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Toledo To Win the MAC +100 Bet $100 to win $100 Buffalo To Win the MAC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

