Will Tyson Barrie Score a Goal Against the Canucks on October 31?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tyson Barrie score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barrie stats and insights
- Barrie is yet to score through eight games this season.
- In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 19 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have one shutout, and they average 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.