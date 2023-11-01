Herbert Jones will take the court for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Last time out, which was on October 30, Jones produced four points and two steals in a 130-102 loss against the Warriors.

In this article we will break down Jones' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Over 10.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Over 2.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-175)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Thunder allowed 116.4 points per game last year, 19th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Thunder were last in the league last season, allowing 46.6 per game.

Looking at assists, the Thunder gave up 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

The Thunder gave up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 23rd in the league in that category.

Herbert Jones vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 18 4 2 1 0 0 0 2/13/2023 24 4 5 2 0 0 2 12/23/2022 37 15 6 3 0 1 3 11/28/2022 39 12 3 3 1 3 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.