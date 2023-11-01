The Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -5.5 225.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 54 of 82 games last season, the Lakers and their opponents went over 225.5 points.
  • Lakers outings last season had an average of 233.8 points, and that's 8.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Lakers went 41-41-0 ATS last season.
  • The Lakers won 64.5% of the games last season in which they were favored on the moneyline (20-11).
  • The Lakers had a record of 12-2 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter last year (85.7%).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lakers' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Clippers combined with their opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 38 of 82 games last season.
  • The average total points scored in Clippers games last year (225.5) is 1.2 points higher than the total for this matchup.
  • The Clippers went 40-42-0 ATS last season.
  • Last season, the Clippers won nine out of the 30 games, or 30%, in which they were the underdog.
  • The Clippers did not win as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline last season in 10 games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Clippers.

Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • In home games last season, the Lakers owned a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (20-21-0).
  • In terms of point totals, the Lakers hit the over less consistently when playing at home last year, as they went over the total 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%). In road games, they hit the over 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%).
  • Last season the 117.2 points per game the Lakers averaged were just 4.1 more than the Clippers conceded (113.1).
  • The Lakers were 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when they scored more than 113.1 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

  • In 2022-23 against the spread, the Clippers had a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).
  • In 2022-23, a lower percentage of the Clippers' games finished above the over/under at home (34.1%, 14 of 41) compared to on the road (63.4%, 26 of 41).
  • The Clippers' 113.6 points per game were only three fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers conceded.
  • The Clippers went 21-9 versus the spread and 26-4 overall when they scored more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Clippers Point Insights (Last Season)

Lakers Clippers
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
31-19
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 21-9
34-16
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 26-4
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
26-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-23
26-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 35-21

