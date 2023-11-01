The Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -5.5 225.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 54 of 82 games last season, the Lakers and their opponents went over 225.5 points.

Lakers outings last season had an average of 233.8 points, and that's 8.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers went 41-41-0 ATS last season.

The Lakers won 64.5% of the games last season in which they were favored on the moneyline (20-11).

The Lakers had a record of 12-2 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter last year (85.7%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lakers' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

The Clippers combined with their opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 38 of 82 games last season.

The average total points scored in Clippers games last year (225.5) is 1.2 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Clippers went 40-42-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the Clippers won nine out of the 30 games, or 30%, in which they were the underdog.

The Clippers did not win as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline last season in 10 games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Clippers.

Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

In home games last season, the Lakers owned a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (20-21-0).

In terms of point totals, the Lakers hit the over less consistently when playing at home last year, as they went over the total 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%). In road games, they hit the over 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%).

Last season the 117.2 points per game the Lakers averaged were just 4.1 more than the Clippers conceded (113.1).

The Lakers were 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when they scored more than 113.1 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Clippers had a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).

In 2022-23, a lower percentage of the Clippers' games finished above the over/under at home (34.1%, 14 of 41) compared to on the road (63.4%, 26 of 41).

The Clippers' 113.6 points per game were only three fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers conceded.

The Clippers went 21-9 versus the spread and 26-4 overall when they scored more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Clippers Point Insights (Last Season)

Lakers Clippers 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 31-19 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 21-9 34-16 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 26-4 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 26-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-23 26-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-21

