Mississippi State (6-2) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 11:30 AM ET, against the Tulane Green Wave.

If you're looking to see the Mississippi State Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Mississippi State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Tulane N 11:30 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Murray State H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 North Texas N 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Rutgers N 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Bethune-Cookman H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 South Carolina A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Tennessee H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Alabama H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Kentucky A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Vanderbilt H 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Florida A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Auburn H 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Ole Miss A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Alabama A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Georgia H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Tulane Green Wave
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Location: State Farm Arena
  • Broadcast: SEC Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Mississippi State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Mississippi State players

Shop for Mississippi State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Josh Hubbard 8 16.0 2.5 1.6 0.8 0.1 43.2% (41-95) 37.9% (22-58)
Dashawn Davis 8 9.0 1.5 2.9 1.6 0.0 37.5% (24-64) 36.0% (9-25)
Jimmy Bell Jr. 8 8.9 10.4 0.9 0.6 1.1 48.9% (22-45) -
Cameron Matthews 8 8.6 6.4 2.4 2.4 0.8 50.9% (27-53) 7.1% (1-14)
Trey Fort 7 7.3 3.3 0.4 0.3 0.3 32.0% (16-50) 32.4% (11-34)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.