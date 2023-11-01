Mississippi Valley State (1-8) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30 PM ET, on the road against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Upcoming Mississippi Valley State games

Mississippi Valley State's next matchup information

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Top Mississippi Valley State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sh'Diamond McKnight 9 14.1 4.4 3.6 2.9 0.1 37.6% (47-125) 31.6% (12-38) Jaylia Reed 9 9.3 3.4 2.2 1.2 0.2 28.6% (32-112) 24.6% (16-65) Amberly Brown 9 6.9 3.8 0.6 1.1 1.2 28.0% (23-82) 0.0% (0-8) Leah Turner 9 5.4 2.9 1.2 0.7 0.3 36.4% (20-55) 33.3% (9-27) Lizzie Walker 8 4.6 2.9 0.4 0.5 0.5 34.9% (15-43) 50.0% (1-2)

