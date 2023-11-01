Next up for the Ole Miss Rebels women (6-3) is a game at home versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12.

Upcoming Ole Miss games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 Mississippi Valley State H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 South Alabama A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 UAPB A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Alcorn State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Alabama A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 LSU H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Auburn H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Mississippi State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Georgia A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Florida H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Tennessee H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Vanderbilt A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 South Carolina A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Texas A&M H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Florida A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Ole Miss' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Top Ole Miss players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Marquesha Davis 9 12.1 4.1 1.3 1.0 0.7 48.9% (43-88) 41.7% (5-12)
Snudda Collins 9 11.7 3.0 0.8 0.2 0.4 37.2% (35-94) 25.0% (10-40)
Madison Scott 9 9.7 7.6 2.1 0.7 0.8 59.6% (34-57) 0.0% (0-2)
Kharyssa Richardson 9 6.7 3.8 0.7 1.0 0.6 36.5% (19-52) 66.7% (2-3)
Kennedy Todd-Williams 9 6.4 3.8 0.8 0.9 0.6 29.7% (22-74) 15.8% (3-19)

