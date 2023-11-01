The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Thunder -3.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans played 44 games last season that had more than 225.5 combined points scored.
  • Last season, Pelicans games resulted in an average scoring total of 226.8, which is 1.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
  • The Pelicans won 40 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 42 times.
  • New Orleans was underdogs 41 times last season and won 15, or 36.6%, of those games.
  • Last season, the Pelicans won three of their 21 games, or 14.3%, when they were an underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for New Orleans.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Thunder Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • The Pelicans' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .561 (23-18-0). Away, it was .415 (17-24-0).
  • In terms of the over/under, New Orleans' games finished over 18 of 41 times at home (43.9%) and 20 of 41 away (48.8%) last season.
  • The Pelicans scored 114.4 points per game last season, only two fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder conceded.
  • New Orleans went 26-8 versus the spread and 27-7 overall when scoring more than 116.4 points last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs. Thunder Point Insights (Last Season)

Pelicans Thunder
114.4
Points Scored (PG)
 117.5
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
26-8
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 35-17
27-7
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 31-22
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.4
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
36-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-8
37-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.