The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -3.5 225.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans played 44 games last season that had more than 225.5 combined points scored.

Last season, Pelicans games resulted in an average scoring total of 226.8, which is 1.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Pelicans won 40 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 42 times.

New Orleans was underdogs 41 times last season and won 15, or 36.6%, of those games.

Last season, the Pelicans won three of their 21 games, or 14.3%, when they were an underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for New Orleans.

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .561 (23-18-0). Away, it was .415 (17-24-0).

In terms of the over/under, New Orleans' games finished over 18 of 41 times at home (43.9%) and 20 of 41 away (48.8%) last season.

The Pelicans scored 114.4 points per game last season, only two fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder conceded.

New Orleans went 26-8 versus the spread and 27-7 overall when scoring more than 116.4 points last season.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Point Insights (Last Season)

Pelicans Thunder 114.4 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 26-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 35-17 27-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 31-22 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 36-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-8 37-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-9

