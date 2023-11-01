Pelicans vs. Thunder Injury Report Today - November 1
The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) at Paycom Center on Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 PM ET.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Ingram
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|22.5
|7
|4.5
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams: Out (Hamstring), Kenrich Williams: Out (Back)
Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO
