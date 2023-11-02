The Seattle Kraken (3-5-2), coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, host the Nashville Predators (4-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Predators fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 in their most recent game.

Before this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Kraken 3, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-125)

Kraken (-125) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Predators vs Kraken Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 4-5 record this season and are 1-0-1 in games that have needed overtime.

Nashville has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.

This season the Predators scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Nashville failed to win all three games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Predators have earned eight points in their five games with three or more goals scored.

In the two games when Nashville has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost both times.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 3-3-0 (six points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned just two points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 27th 2.4 Goals Scored 2.78 22nd 22nd 3.3 Goals Allowed 2.89 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.6 19th 24th 32.6 Shots Allowed 28.9 7th 7th 25% Power Play % 21.05% 12th 18th 76.92% Penalty Kill % 68.97% 30th

Predators vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

