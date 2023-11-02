Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lowndes County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Lowndes County, Mississippi this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Lowndes County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Columbus High School at Warren Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
West Lowndes High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
