Will Luke Evangelista light the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

Evangelista has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Evangelista has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.0 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

