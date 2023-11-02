Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Madison County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Madison County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Ridgeland High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Madison Central High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Clinton, MS
- Conference: 6A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
