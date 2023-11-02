Who are the top teams in the league going into Week 9 of the NFL season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Ravens

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 15-2
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: W 31-24 vs Cardinals

Next Game

2. Cowboys

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: W 43-20 vs Rams

Next Game

3. 49ers

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: L 31-17 vs Bengals

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

4. Bills

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 24-18 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

5. Jaguars

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: W 20-10 vs Steelers

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

6. Browns

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3300
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: L 24-20 vs Seahawks

Next Game

7. Lions

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: W 26-14 vs Raiders

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

8. Chiefs

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 15-2
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: L 24-9 vs Broncos

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Dolphins
  • Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 5
  • TV Channel: NFL Network

9. Dolphins

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
  • Last Game: W 31-17 vs Patriots

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Chiefs
  • Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 5
  • TV Channel: NFL Network

10. Eagles

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: W 38-31 vs Commanders

Next Game

11. Bengals

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 31-17 vs 49ers

Next Game

12. Texans

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: L 15-13 vs Panthers

Next Game

13. Seahawks

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: W 24-20 vs Browns

Next Game

14. Chargers

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: W 30-13 vs Bears

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Jets
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 6
  • TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

15. Saints

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: W 38-27 vs Colts

Next Game

16. Vikings

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: W 24-10 vs Packers

Next Game

17. Steelers

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: L 20-10 vs Jaguars

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Titans
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

18. Colts

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 38-27 vs Saints

Next Game

19. Rams

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: L 43-20 vs Cowboys

Next Game

20. Titans

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: W 28-23 vs Falcons

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Steelers
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

21. Buccaneers

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: L 24-18 vs Bills

Next Game

22. Falcons

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: L 28-23 vs Titans

Next Game

23. Jets

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: W 13-10 vs Giants

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Chargers
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 6
  • TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

24. Commanders

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: L 38-31 vs Eagles

Next Game

25. Packers

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: L 24-10 vs Vikings

Next Game

26. Panthers

  • Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-15
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 15-13 vs Texans

Next Game

27. Raiders

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: L 26-14 vs Lions

Next Game

28. Cardinals

  • Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: L 31-24 vs Ravens

Next Game

29. Broncos

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: W 24-9 vs Chiefs

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

30. Patriots

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: L 31-17 vs Dolphins

Next Game

31. Giants

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: L 13-10 vs Jets

Next Game

32. Bears

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
  • Last Game: L 30-13 vs Chargers

Next Game

