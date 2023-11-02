Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pontotoc County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Pontotoc County, Mississippi this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pontotoc County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pontotoc High School at Clarksdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Clarksdale, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
North Pontotoc High School at Newton County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Decatur, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
