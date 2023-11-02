The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) square off against the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 37 in the contest.

This week's game that pits the Steelers against the Titans is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep scrolling for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Steelers vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In seven games this year, the Steelers have trailed after the first quarter five times and have been knotted up two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging one points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Titans have led after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In seven games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing six points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

In seven games this season, the Steelers have won the third quarter two times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

Regarding third-quarter scoring, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games and have lost the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Steelers have won that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in five games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 3.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

In the Titans' seven games this season, they have won the fourth quarter one time, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

Steelers vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Steelers have led one time (1-0 in those games) and have been behind six times (3-3).

Out of seven games this season, the Titans have been winning after the first half three times and have trailed after the first half four times.

2nd Half

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season (2-0 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in five games (2-3).

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 10.1 points on average in the second half.

Digging into scoring in the second half, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, with a 2-1 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in four games (1-3).

