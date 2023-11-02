The New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson included, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Williamson, in his last action, had 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 110-106 win over the Thunder.

In this piece we'll examine Williamson's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-114)

Over 25.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-120)

Over 6.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons gave up 118.5 points per game last season, 27th in the league.

The Pistons were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pistons were 18th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 25.8 per game.

On defense, the Pistons gave up 12 made three-pointers per game last season, ninth in the league.

Zion Williamson vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 33 29 10 5 0 1 1

