Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oktibbeha County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Rosa Fort High School at East Webster High School