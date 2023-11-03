Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Union County, Mississippi this week, we've got what you need below.
Union County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Leflore County High School at East Union Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Blue Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Lowndes High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
