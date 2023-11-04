Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. If you're considering a bet on Forsberg against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.

Filip Forsberg vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg has averaged 19:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Forsberg has scored a goal in one of 10 games this season.

Forsberg has a point in six games this year (out of 10), including multiple points three times.

Forsberg has an assist in six of 10 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Forsberg hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Forsberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 36 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 10 Games 4 9 Points 4 1 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

