The Jackson State Tigers (6-3) and the Texas Southern Tigers (2-6) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in a battle of SWAC opponents.

Jackson State ranks 45th in scoring offense (28.3 points per game) and 42nd in scoring defense (24.0 points allowed per game) this year. With 360.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Texas Southern ranks 60th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 78th, allowing 366.5 total yards per contest.

Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics

Jackson State Texas Southern 351.0 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.3 (60th) 290.6 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.5 (74th) 139.2 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.9 (20th) 211.8 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.4 (96th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (115th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has 1,178 passing yards for Jackson State, completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Irvin Mulligan, has carried the ball 96 times for 576 yards (64.0 per game), scoring four times.

Ahmad Miller has carried the ball 34 times for 218 yards (24.2 per game).

Fabian McCray's team-leading 427 yards as a receiver have come on 28 receptions (out of 17 targets) with two touchdowns.

Rico Powers Jr. has caught 22 passes for 309 yards (34.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Duke Miller's 22 receptions are good enough for 206 yards.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson leads Texas Southern with 986 yards on 92-of-167 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 110 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

LaDarius Owens has rushed 134 times for 939 yards, with five touchdowns.

Jacorey Howard has racked up 283 yards (on 52 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson's 314 receiving yards (39.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 31 catches on 34 targets with three touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has caught 25 passes and compiled 281 receiving yards (35.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Trenton Leary's 12 receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 155 yards (19.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

