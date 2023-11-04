Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Mississippi
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT
Fans watching from Mississippi will have their eyes on the Texas A&M Aggies versus the Ole Miss Rebels, which is one of many strong options on the Week 10 college football slate.
College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-3)
Texas Southern Tigers at Jackson State Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Southern Jaguars at Alcorn State Braves
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UL Monroe Warhawks at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Southern Miss (-3)
Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kentucky (-4.5)
