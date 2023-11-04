The Kentucky Wildcats (5-3) take on a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

Kentucky is totaling 30.8 points per game on offense this year (49th in the FBS), and is allowing 24.8 points per game (62nd) on the defensive side of the ball. From an offensive perspective, Mississippi State is generating 25.1 points per game (84th-ranked). It ranks 71st in the FBS defensively (25.9 points surrendered per game).

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Mississippi State Kentucky 350.4 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.8 (96th) 373.4 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.4 (49th) 152.6 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.1 (81st) 197.8 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.6 (80th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (72nd)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers leads Mississippi State with 1,275 yards on 105-of-171 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has run the ball 97 times for 500 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Wright has taken 45 carries and totaled 261 yards with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin leads his team with 512 receiving yards on 35 receptions with three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has caught 21 passes and compiled 266 receiving yards (33.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Justin Robinson has racked up 184 reciving yards (23 ypg) this season.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has compiled 1,749 yards (218.6 ypg) on 134-of-236 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 127 times for 823 yards (102.9 per game), scoring nine times. He's also caught 18 passes for 221 yards and five touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 138 yards (17.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Dane Key's 395 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 43 times and has totaled 24 receptions and three touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 371 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Barion Brown's 28 grabs are good enough for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kentucky or Mississippi State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.