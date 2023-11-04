Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
A pair of SEC teams meet when the Kentucky Wildcats (5-3) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Wildcats are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 46 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State matchup.
Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-3.5)
|46
|-165
|+135
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-3.5)
|45.5
|-182
|+150
Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Mississippi State has won just two games against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
- Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
