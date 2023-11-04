A pair of SEC teams meet when the Kentucky Wildcats (5-3) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Wildcats are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 46 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Kentucky (-3.5) 46 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kentucky (-3.5) 45.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Mississippi State has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

