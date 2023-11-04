Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) and their 23rd-ranked pass offense will square off versus the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) and the 14th-ranked pass defense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Rebels are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M matchup.
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-3)
|53.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-3)
|53.5
|-154
|+128
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Ole Miss is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-1.
- Texas A&M has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Aggies have been an underdog by 3 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
