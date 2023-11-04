Sun Belt rivals will clash when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-6). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Southern Miss 31, UL Monroe 28

Southern Miss 31, UL Monroe 28 Southern Miss has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Golden Eagles have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

UL Monroe has won one of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Warhawks have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Golden Eagles have a 60.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UL Monroe (+3)



UL Monroe (+3) This season Southern Miss has one win against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

In seven games played UL Monroe has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Warhawks have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) This season, five of Southern Miss' eight games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 56.5 points.

This season, four of UL Monroe's games have finished with a combined score higher than 56.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 43.3 points per game, 13.2 points fewer than the point total of 56.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Southern Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 54.8 51.9 Implied Total AVG 33.1 30.7 35 ATS Record 1-6-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 1-2-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.4 50.9 59.2 Implied Total AVG 35 30 41.7 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.