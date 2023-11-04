The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-6) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Golden Eagles favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Southern Miss (-2.5) 55.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Southern Miss (-2.5) 55.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

Southern Miss has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

UL Monroe has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Warhawks are 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

