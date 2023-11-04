The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7) are 3-point favorites when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-6) in conference action on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The over/under is set at 56.5.

Southern Miss has the 98th-ranked scoring offense this year (22.9 points per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking worst with 39.4 points allowed per game. UL Monroe has sputtering defensively, ranking ninth-worst with 450.3 total yards surrendered per game. It has been better on offense, compiling 348.5 total yards per contest (99th-ranked).

Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

M.M. Roberts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Southern Miss -3 -105 -115 56.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Southern Miss Recent Performance

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Golden Eagles, who rank -77-worst in total offense (337.7 yards per game) and second-worst in total defense (518.3 yards per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

Over the last three games, the Golden Eagles rank -62-worst in scoring offense (18.0 points per game) and -114-worst in scoring defense (40.0 points per game allowed).

It's been a hard three-game stretch for Southern Miss, who ranks -68-worst in passing offense (166.3 passing yards per game) and -115-worst in passing defense (315.0 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three tilts.

Although the Golden Eagles rank -84-worst in run defense over the previous three games (203.3 rushing yards allowed), they've been better on offense with 171.3 rushing yards per game (80th-ranked).

The Golden Eagles have one win against the spread and are 0-3 overall in their last three games.

Southern Miss has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss is 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

The teams have hit the over in five of Southern Miss' seven games with a set total.

Southern Miss has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

Southern Miss has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Eagles' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has thrown for 1,546 yards (193.3 ypg) to lead Southern Miss, completing 53.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 139 times for 681 yards (85.1 per game), scoring six times.

Rodrigues Clark has been handed the ball 55 times this year and racked up 369 yards (46.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has hauled in 30 receptions for 412 yards (51.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jakarius Caston has reeled in 24 passes while averaging 46.0 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Tiaquelin Mims has been the target of 45 passes and hauled in 30 catches for 354 yards, an average of 44.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Jalil Clemons has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 8.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Dylan Lawrence, Southern Miss' leading tackler, has 37 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Jay Stanley has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 34 tackles and three passes defended.

