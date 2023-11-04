Will Yakov Trenin Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 4?
On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Yakov Trenin going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Trenin stats and insights
- Trenin is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).
- Trenin has no points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 36 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
