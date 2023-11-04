The field for the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan features Yuka Saso. The par-478 course spans 6,598 yards and the purse is $2,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from November 2-4.

Looking to place a bet on Saso at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +1600 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Saso Odds to Win: +1600

Yuka Saso Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Saso has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score four times in her last 19 rounds.

Over her last 19 rounds, Saso has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Saso has finished in the top five once.

In her past five tournaments, Saso has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average four times.

Saso will try to make the cut for the seventh time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 21 -6 272 0 17 3 7 $1.7M

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Saso last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 51st.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while Taiheiyo Club is set for a shorter 6,598 yards.

Saso will take to the 6,598-yard course this week at Taiheiyo Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,581 yards in the past year.

Saso's Last Time Out

Saso was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Maybank Championship, which landed her in the 42nd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Maybank Championship, Saso was better than 60% of the competitors (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Saso carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other participants averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Saso carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.5).

Saso's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

At that last competition, Saso carded a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Saso ended the Maybank Championship with a birdie or better on five of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 5.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Saso recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.3.

