Will Jamaal Williams pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the New Orleans Saints play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Jamaal Williams score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Williams has piled up 118 rushing yards (29.5 per game) on 38 carries.

Williams has added three receptions for 15 yards (3.8 per game).

Williams has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.

Jamaal Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 18 45 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 29 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Jaguars 5 14 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 6 30 0 1 8 0

