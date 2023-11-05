When Michael Thomas takes the field for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 9 matchup versus the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Michael Thomas score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has amassed 439 yards receiving (on 38 grabs) and one TD. He has been targeted 61 times, and posts 54.9 yards per game.

In one of eight games this season, Thomas has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Michael Thomas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 8 5 61 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 7 55 0 Week 3 @Packers 9 6 50 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 4 53 0 Week 5 @Patriots 7 4 65 0 Week 6 @Texans 8 5 45 0 Week 7 Jaguars 7 3 42 1 Week 8 @Colts 7 4 68 0

