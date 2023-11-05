The Chicago Bears (2-6) visit the New Orleans Saints (4-4) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Saints and Bears betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Saints vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 8.5 41 -375 +300

Saints vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans' contests this year have an average point total of 41.0, the exact same as this game's over/under.

The Saints have covered the spread two times in eight games with a set spread.

The Saints are 3-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 42.9% of those games).

New Orleans has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

Chicago Bears

The Bears have played seven games this season that have had more than 41 combined points scored.

Chicago's games this year have had a 43.7-point total on average, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-5-1).

The Bears have been underdogs in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.

Chicago has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Saints vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 21.4 15 19.3 12 41.0 2 8 Bears 21.4 15 27.3 29 43.7 7 8

Saints vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

New Orleans has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

In its past three contests, New Orleans has hit the over twice.

The Saints have put up only 17 more points than their opponents this year (2.1 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 47 points (5.9 per game).

Bears

Chicago has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

In the Bears' past three contests, they have hit the over once.

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.0 41.0 41.0 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 22.3 21.6 ATS Record 2-5-1 0-3-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 1-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.7 42.6 44.8 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 22.8 26.3 ATS Record 2-5-1 1-2-1 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-2 1-3

