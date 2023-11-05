With the New Orleans Saints playing the Chicago Bears in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Taysom Hill a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Taysom Hill score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Hill has taken 38 carries for 203 yards (25.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Hill also has 16 catches this season for 129 yards (16.1 ypg).

Hill has rushed for a touchdown in two games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

Taysom Hill Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0 Week 3 @Packers 0 0 0 4 12 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 1 13 0 0 4 10 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 0 3 19 0 Week 6 @Texans 1 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 0 0 0 5 18 1 Week 8 @Colts 1 2 44 0 0 9 63 2

