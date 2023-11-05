2023 World Wide Technology Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Matt Kuchar is the in the lead at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship after three rounds of play. Kuchar is shooting -19 and is +260 to win.
World Wide Technology Championship Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 10:30 AM ET
- Venue: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,452 yards
World Wide Technology Championship Best Odds to Win
Matt Kuchar
- Tee Time: 12:42 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-19)
- Odds to Win: +260
Kuchar Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|8
|1
|6th
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|7
|0
|5th
|Round 3
|67
|-5
|9
|2
|11th
Erik Van Rooyen
- Tee Time: 12:42 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-18)
- Odds to Win: +400
Van Rooyen Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|28th
|Round 2
|64
|-8
|8
|0
|2nd
|Round 3
|66
|-6
|5
|1
|6th
Camilo Villegas
- Tee Time: 12:42 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-19)
- Odds to Win: +500
Villegas Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-8
|8
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|64
|-8
|8
|2
|2nd
|Round 3
|69
|-3
|7
|4
|30th
Justin Suh
- Tee Time: 12:31 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-17)
- Odds to Win: +650
Suh Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|8
|2
|12th
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|9
|2
|5th
|Round 3
|68
|-4
|7
|3
|22nd
Mackenzie Hughes
- Tee Time: 12:31 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-17)
- Odds to Win: +900
Hughes Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|4
|3
|88th
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|6
|1
|5th
|Round 3
|63
|-9
|7
|0
|1st
World Wide Technology Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Will Gordon
|4th (-17)
|+1000
|Michael Kim
|7th (-15)
|+3500
|Carson Young
|7th (-15)
|+5000
|Patton Kizzire
|7th (-15)
|+6000
|Lucas Herbert
|12th (-14)
|+6500
|Scott Piercy
|7th (-15)
|+7000
|Kramer Hickok
|7th (-15)
|+8000
|Sam Ryder
|12th (-14)
|+9000
|Ryan Palmer
|12th (-14)
|+13000
|Adam Long
|12th (-14)
|+13000
