Monday's game features the Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) and the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) facing off at Bud Walton Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-60 win for heavily favored Arkansas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 80, Alcorn State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-20.8)

Arkansas (-20.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Alcorn State Performance Insights

With 67.7 points per game on offense, Alcorn State was 280th in the nation last year. On defense, it gave up 70.6 points per contest, which ranked 195th in college basketball.

Last year the Braves averaged 31.2 rebounds per game (220th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.3 rebounds per contest (185th-ranked).

When it comes to assists, Alcorn State averaged just 9.8 per contest (fourth-worst in college basketball).

The Braves committed 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 14 turnovers per contest (44th-ranked).

It was a tough season for the Braves in terms of three-pointers, as they averaged just 5.1 made threes per game (13th-worst in college basketball) and made just 29.6% of their attempted treys (eighth-worst).

Last season Alcorn State ceded 7.3 threes per game (196th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.1% (128th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Alcorn State took 70.3% two-pointers (accounting for 78.5% of the team's buckets) and 29.7% three-pointers (21.5%).

